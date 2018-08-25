Seagate Technology (STX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cfra reiterated a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.77.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 120.71% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $5,905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 2,090,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $106,504,486.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,207,648 shares of company stock worth $322,103,805 and sold 145,577 shares worth $8,405,850. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 81.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,618 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,387,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,026.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,799 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,712 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 22,404,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,265,194,000 after acquiring an additional 946,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,747,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.