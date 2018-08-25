Seabridge Gold (SA) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.16

News articles about Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seabridge Gold earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.3249640125109 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Seabridge Gold stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. 332,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,852. The company has a market capitalization of $644.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of -0.32. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

SA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

