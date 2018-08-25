Seabridge Gold (SA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, July 13th.
Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $656.62 million, a PE ratio of -77.14 and a beta of -0.32.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.
Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.