Seabridge Gold (SA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $656.62 million, a PE ratio of -77.14 and a beta of -0.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 87.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 350.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

