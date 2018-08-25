Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 145.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX opened at $68.86 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.95 and a twelve month high of $68.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.