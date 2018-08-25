Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) Holdings Raised by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1,293.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG opened at $80.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $80.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.