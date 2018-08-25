Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $68.05 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $68,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 51.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 434.8% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 21,328.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total value of $1,543,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,016.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total value of $505,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $770.52 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $515.24 and a 52 week high of $797.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $491.13 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AutoZone to $668.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.12.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

