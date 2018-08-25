Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 927,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,644 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $62,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,690.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,413,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $99,555.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,680.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,702. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $79.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

