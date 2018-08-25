SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,529.58 ($45.12).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.02) price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Numis Securities decreased their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,538 ($45.23) to GBX 3,454 ($44.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($54.97) price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,880 ($36.81) to GBX 2,820 ($36.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,510 ($44.87) to GBX 3,420 ($43.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 3,114 ($39.81) on Friday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52-week low of GBX 3,002 ($38.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,784 ($48.37).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

