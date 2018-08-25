Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

News articles about Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Schnitzer Steel Industries earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.840007518786 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SCHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 472,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,739. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $712.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, Director John D. Carter sold 13,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $506,285.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,047.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

