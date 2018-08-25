SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) CEO Jeffrey Stoops Sells 40,000 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $6,166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,756 shares in the company, valued at $41,431,424.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SBAC stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.03. 682,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $140.62 and a 1 year high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.68). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 53.7% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $171,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services.

