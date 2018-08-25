savedroid Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, savedroid has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Tidex. savedroid has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5,119.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015073 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00259302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00149454 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033620 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010590 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About savedroid

savedroid’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex, Bancor Network and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

