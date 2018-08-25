Savara (SVRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Savara from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Savara and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Savara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Savara stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $376.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. Savara has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). research analysts forecast that Savara will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 5,275 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $63,722.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert N. Neville sold 17,973 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $217,293.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,014.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,055 shares of company stock worth $569,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Savara by 1,012.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

