Savant Capital LLC Sells 828 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,019,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,920,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,055 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,140,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $902,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,172 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,608,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,957,000 after purchasing an additional 417,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $624,899,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,583,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 283,247 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $94.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 525,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $50,054,262.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,089,617.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,358,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,282,880 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Morningstar set a $91.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.89.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

