Sanofi SA (SNY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $16,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 247,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanofi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.