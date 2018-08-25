salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) General Counsel Sells $72,731.62 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CRM traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.30. 4,879,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,123. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of salesforce.com to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $8,638,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in salesforce.com by 7,692.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 931,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 919,056 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 23.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

