Saagar Govil Acquires 12,000 Shares of Cemtrex Inc (CETX) Stock

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) CEO Saagar Govil bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $20,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX remained flat at $$1.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 140,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.38. Cemtrex Inc has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. equities analysts anticipate that Cemtrex Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cemtrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) by 485.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Cemtrex worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, broad-based industrial services, and industrial air filtration and environmental control equipment and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Industrial Products and Services (IPS).

