S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) Director Sells $27,348.00 in Stock

S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Frank W. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $27,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 55,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,469. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STBA. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on S & T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S & T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

