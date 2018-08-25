S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) Director Sells $27,348.00 in Stock

S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Frank W. Jones sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $27,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 55,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,469. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on STBA. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on S & T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S & T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.
About S & T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.