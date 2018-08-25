S. Muoio & CO. LLC Invests $641,000 in Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Perry Ellis International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Perry Ellis International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Perry Ellis International by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perry Ellis International in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Perry Ellis International in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perry Ellis International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PERY. BidaskClub cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perry Ellis International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Sidoti cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Ifs Securities cut shares of Perry Ellis International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perry Ellis International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PERY opened at $27.70 on Friday. Perry Ellis International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Perry Ellis International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Perry Ellis International, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perry Ellis International Profile

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products, accessories, and fragrances. It operates through four segments: Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. It provides men's wear, including career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, and activewear; and womenswear, such as dresses, sportswear, swimwear, and activewear.

