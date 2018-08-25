RXi Pharmaceuticals (RXII) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RXi Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.6093203297409 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get RXi Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXII shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

RXi Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 49,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,451. RXi Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.31.

RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. equities research analysts expect that RXi Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RXi Pharmaceuticals

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RXi Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXi Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.