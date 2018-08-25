Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,886 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $27,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total value of $251,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,497.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $392,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,976.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,479 shares of company stock worth $2,606,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $141.03.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $445.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.14 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.87.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

Read More: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.