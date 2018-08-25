Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $26.42 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,054 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock were worth $26,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 3.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 7.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 15.3% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.80.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $318.76 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $212.02 and a 52 week high of $345.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.37. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $575.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.05 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

