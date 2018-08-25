Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 872,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 343,676 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $125,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MED started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.94.

Honeywell International stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $165.13. The company has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.