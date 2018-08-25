Rupert Resources Ltd (RUP) Insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 35,000 Shares

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$34,300.00.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 35,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$33,600.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 30,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 59,900 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$58,702.00.

On Tuesday, July 31st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 5,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$5,665.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 50,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,100 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$15,402.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 10,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$14,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$13,950.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 6,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

CVE RUP traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,323. Rupert Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$1.46.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

