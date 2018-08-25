RPM International Inc. (RPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.83.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.63. RPM International has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $66.89.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

In other RPM International news, Director John M. Ballbach bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.12 per share, for a total transaction of $503,172.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,172. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $258,040.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,318.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at about $7,981,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at about $1,389,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at about $10,726,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in RPM International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 433,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in RPM International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 451,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

