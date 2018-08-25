Royce & Associates LP Sells 186,085 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,085 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $26,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,984,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,542,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,826,000 after purchasing an additional 816,626 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2,970.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 820,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 794,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,280,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,198,000 after acquiring an additional 760,892 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $8,778,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.79. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $716.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.97 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian W. Barber sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $25,300.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Kent Hardwick sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $58,904.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,893.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,635 shares of company stock worth $729,240. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

