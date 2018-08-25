Royce & Associates LP Sells 13,964 Shares of Camden National Co. (CAC)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.36% of Camden National worth $23,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Camden National by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Camden National by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 283,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 80,775 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 15.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAC. BidaskClub cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.50 target price on shares of Camden National in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.65. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%. sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.