Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in Balchem Co. (BCPC)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,208 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Balchem were worth $28,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Balchem by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 11.0% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 9.3% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Balchem by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.98. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.20 million. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCPC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Group lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

