Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (RDS.A) versus Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Financial Analysis

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE: CHK) and Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A 0 3 8 0 2.73 Chesapeake Energy 7 7 2 0 1.69

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A currently has a consensus target price of $80.78, indicating a potential upside of 23.11%. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus target price of $4.45, indicating a potential downside of 2.63%. Given Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A and Chesapeake Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A $305.18 billion 0.90 $12.98 billion $3.84 17.09 Chesapeake Energy $9.50 billion 0.44 $949.00 million $0.82 5.57

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A 5.64% 9.22% 4.50% Chesapeake Energy 6.16% -46.15% 7.54%

Volatility & Risk

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Chesapeake Energy does not pay a dividend. Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A beats Chesapeake Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas. The Upstream segment includes the operations of Upstream, which is engaged in the exploration for and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and the marketing and transportation of oil and gas, and Oil Sands, which is engaged in the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and conversion into synthetic crude oil. The Downstream segment is engaged in oil products and chemicals manufacturing, and marketing activities.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 17,300 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.116 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

