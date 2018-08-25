Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $119.71 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $101.20 and a 52-week high of $135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $2,164,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 859,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,997,450.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 63,183 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,992.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

