Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$104.12 and last traded at C$103.98, with a volume of 884781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$103.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.80.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.06 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 16.49%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.69, for a total transaction of C$1,035,294.58. Also, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.27, for a total transaction of C$1,002,700.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,060 shares of company stock worth $84,425 and have sold 59,085 shares worth $5,966,257.

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

