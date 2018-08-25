Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 10,282 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.51, for a total value of C$1,064,289.82.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Monday, July 23rd, David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.64, for a total value of C$1,045,062.48.

On Thursday, June 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.69, for a total value of C$1,035,294.58.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$103.64 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$90.13 and a 12-month high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of C$10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.06 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.80.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.