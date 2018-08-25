Royal Bank of Canada Raises OneSavings Bank (OSB) Price Target to GBX 500

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 470 ($6.01) to GBX 500 ($6.39) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.39) price target on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Numis Securities lowered OneSavings Bank to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.65) price target (up previously from GBX 495 ($6.33)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 489.10 ($6.25).

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 425 ($5.43) on Friday. OneSavings Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 361.70 ($4.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 477.97 ($6.11).

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported GBX 27.30 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 27.60 ($0.35) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). OneSavings Bank had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th.

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

