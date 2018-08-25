Ross Stores (ROST) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Loop Capital

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Loop Capital to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ROST. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $95.09 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,136,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 33,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $2,689,320.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 8,064.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 137,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 168.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.