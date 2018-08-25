Ross Stores (ROST) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks to $103.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.39.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $57.87 and a 12-month high of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $15,216,322.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,566.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 33,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $2,689,320.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 197,968 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,778,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

