Ross Stores (ROST) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Nomura

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by Nomura from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.39.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $95.09 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,701.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $15,216,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,566.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,268 shares of company stock valued at $20,170,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,212,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,779,000 after purchasing an additional 73,671 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Ross Stores by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 497,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,768,000 after purchasing an additional 46,447 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

