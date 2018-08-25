Ross Stores (ROST) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROST. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $95.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,136,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $15,216,322.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,566.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8,064.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 137,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

