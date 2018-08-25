Ronald L. Havner, Jr. Purchases 16,500 Shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) Stock

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 16,500 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $229,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of GFN stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $371.92 million, a PE ratio of -55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $14.15.
GFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
General Finance Co. Common Stock Company Profile
General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.
