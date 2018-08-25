Rollins (ROL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Rollins, Inc. provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Orkin LLC., Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, HomeTeam Pest Defense, AllPest, Critter Control, Inc., Trutech LLC., Waltham Services LLC., PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Statewide Pest Control, Murray Pest Control, Safeguard Pest Control, and Northwest Exterminating. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.29. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $480.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.15 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,238,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7,351.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

