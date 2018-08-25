Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI) Holdings Lifted by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $52.30 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. Class B will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.369 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.