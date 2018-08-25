Rockwell Automation (ROK) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $163.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $175.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $155.81 and a 12 month high of $210.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.44%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $262,752.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,810.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,552.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,037,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,755,000 after purchasing an additional 107,457 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $29,090,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

