Robecosam AG Lowers Holdings in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Robecosam AG trimmed its stake in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,543 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Praxair were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Praxair by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,676,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,596 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxair in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,150,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Praxair by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 856,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,595,000 after purchasing an additional 510,113 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxair by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,944,000 after purchasing an additional 434,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Praxair in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,106,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$165.03” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.42.

NYSE PX opened at $156.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. Praxair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $168.54.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Praxair had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Praxair’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. research analysts forecast that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

