Robecosam AG Has $156,000 Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,392,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,091,000 after buying an additional 325,525 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,848,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,182,000 after buying an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 18.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,376,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after buying an additional 362,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,753,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,827,000 after buying an additional 102,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Capone sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,175 shares in the company, valued at $16,042,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,259,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,962,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 496,811 shares of company stock worth $19,897,716 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.