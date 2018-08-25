Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 974 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,307,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 229,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $116.50 and a one year high of $144.76.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $604.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -15.81%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $148,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,775.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

