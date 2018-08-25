Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $329,000 Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 256.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vonage by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 662,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vonage by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vonage by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,924,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,042,000 after acquiring an additional 972,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VG shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vonage to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

In other news, CEO Alan Masarek sold 500,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $7,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Valerie Kahn sold 4,383 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $50,930.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,912.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,612,137 shares of company stock worth $22,093,065. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG opened at $14.26 on Friday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of -0.06.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.