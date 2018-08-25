Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Position in Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. venBio Select Advisor LLC grew its stake in Horizon Pharma by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 5,158,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,253,000 after acquiring an additional 722,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Horizon Pharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Horizon Pharma by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,320,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 402,610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Horizon Pharma by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,312,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 940,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Pharma by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,124,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 842,814 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Horizon Pharma from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Horizon Pharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 83,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $1,347,818.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 15,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $271,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 108,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,450. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $302.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.51 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

