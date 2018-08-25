Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,262 ($54.48).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. AlphaValue raised Rio Tinto to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,900 ($49.85) to GBX 3,400 ($43.46) in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($60.08) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($52.41) to GBX 3,750 ($47.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,078 ($52.13), for a total value of £285.46 ($364.90).

Shares of LON RIO traded up GBX 57.50 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,719 ($47.54). The stock had a trading volume of 4,163,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($36.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($54.03).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a GBX 96.82 ($1.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

