RingCentral Inc (RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 50,508 Shares

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 50,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $4,509,859.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,187,389.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,901 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $1,525,146.24.

On Monday, June 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,018 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $599,024.78.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 24,055 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,836,358.70.

RNG opened at $93.60 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -268.86 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $160.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on RingCentral from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on RingCentral from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 37.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $1,410,000. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 35.0% in the first quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 5,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 224.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.