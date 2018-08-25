RIB Software (RIB) Given a €17.80 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €17.80 ($20.23) target price on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a report released on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIB. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, equinet set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.80 ($29.32).

ETR RIB opened at €20.90 ($23.75) on Friday. RIB Software has a 52-week low of €11.43 ($12.99) and a 52-week high of €35.16 ($39.95).

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

