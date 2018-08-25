Rialto Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.49 Million (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Rialto token can currently be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00001369 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. Rialto has a total market cap of $7.49 million and $12,856.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rialto has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00264153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00148719 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031965 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010576 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,193,796 tokens. The official website for Rialto is www.rialto.ai . The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI . Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rialto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rialto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rialto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

