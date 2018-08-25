Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,650 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STL. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 97.7% in the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 635,072 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $10,410,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,906,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,091,000 after purchasing an additional 390,440 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 42.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,219,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,217 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $7,250,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.84.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 123,980 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $3,101,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,446 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $113,150.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,243.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,630. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.